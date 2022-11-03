Garland is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons with a knee injury, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Garland was previously sidelined with an eye issue but returned Wednesday and played 42 minutes in the contest. Unfortunately, it seems he may have picked up an eye injury along the way, leaving his status for Friday's contest on the fence. If he can't go, the starter at point guard will likely be determined by the availabilities of Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Raul Neto (ankle), who are also questionable.