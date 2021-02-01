Garland scored 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and dished five assists in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Garland paced the Cavs with five assists in the loss, and he scored in double digits for the fourth straight contest. He has taken a step forward in his second season in the league, posting per-game averages of 15.3 points, 1.9 three-pointers, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals. All are improvements over the marks he registered during his rookie campaign.