Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Logs eight points in debut
Garland had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 loss to the Magic.
Garland drew the start in his regular season debut but finished with more field goal attempts than points and nearly as many turnovers (three) as dimes. Given the low expectations for the Cavaliers, there's plenty of incentive for Garland to receive plenty of minutes this season. As such, he'll likely continue to have the opportunity to play through his mistakes.
