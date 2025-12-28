Garland (illness) posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one assist over 24 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to the Rockets.

The 25-year-old guard was dealing with a bug Saturday, and it showed in his final line as he set season lows in both boards and assists. Garland has still scored in double digits in nine straight games as he looks to put an injury-plagued start to the campaign behind him, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 assists, 2.8 threes, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals over that span.