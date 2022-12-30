Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland wasn't able to participate in Friday's practice and had a bag of ice around his injured right thumb, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland injured his thumb in Thursday's game against the Pacers but was able to play through it. However, his absence from practice puts his status for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls in doubt. Caris LeVert and Raul Neto are candidates to see extended minutes if Garland can't suit up.