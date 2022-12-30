Garland finished Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Pacers with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and eight assists across 35 minutes.

Garland scored slightly below his season average of 21.4 points per game, but he posted a neat shooting line by knocking down 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts while also hitting a pair of triples. He's now drilled two or more threes in six of his last seven matchups, and he's also dished out eight assists in three straight appearances.