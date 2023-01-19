Garland posted 24 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Though he didn't notice an appreciable bump in his usage while Donovan Mitchell (groin) sat out Wednesday, Garland nonetheless came through with his second straight double-double, with his 14 assists representing a new season high. Garland has converted fewer than half of his shot attempts in six of his past seven games to bring his field-goal percentage down to 44.7 percent for the season, down a point and a half from his career-best mark in 2021-22.