Garland chipped in 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 win over Philadelphia.

Garland served as more of a facilitator in the first half, dishing out seven assists while taking just seven shots. After halftime, he scored 14 of his 21 points while going 6-for-9 from the field. He's recorded at least nine assists in five of the last six games, bringing his season average up to 8.1 per contest.