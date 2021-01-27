Garland will not have a minutes restriction for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Rick Noland of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This is big news for fantasy managers, as Garland had been restricted to just 23.7 minutes per game across the past three games. Now, he's free to cross the 30-minute threshold. Prior to getting hurt and missing time, Garland was seeing 35.8 minutes per game and averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.