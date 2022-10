Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland (eye) isn't expected to play Wednesday against Orlando, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Garland was inadvertently hit by Gary Trent during the season opener and has been sidelined since due to an eye injury. Per Dammarell, the dynamic guard returned to some on-court activities Tuesday, so it appears Garland could return to game action as soon as Friday, though Cleveland will likely exercise the utmost caution with its All-Star.