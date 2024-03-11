Garland (wrist) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Monday's matchup versus the Suns.

Garland was spotted icing his left wrist in the locker room following Sunday's loss to the Nets, but the point guard should be good to go for the second half of Clevleand's back-to-back set. Garland will likely continue to see elevated usage versus Phoenix, as Donovan Mitchell (knee), Max Strus (knee) and Dean Wade (personal) all remain out.