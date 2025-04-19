Garland (toe) is available for Game 1 against Miami on Sunday.
Garland was sidelined for two of the Cavaliers' final three games of the regular season due to a left toe injury, but he's been given the green light to play Sunday. Since the All-Star break, Garland averaged 18.2 points, 6.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 31.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Not playing vs. Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Steps up with big double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Available Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Likely to suit up Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play vs. Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads from deep as leading scorer•