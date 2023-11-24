Garland isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Lakers, but he was wearing tape on his right ring finger during Friday's practice, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland missed four games earlier in the campaign due to a hamstring issue and one contest in mid-November with a neck issue, but it appears he's now also dealing with a finger injury. It wasn't enough to warrant a listing on the injury report, but fantasy managers should be aware that Garland may wear a brace for upcoming games. Over his last nine appearances, Garland has averaged 20.9 points and 5.8 assists per game, but on Wednesday, he posted just 14 points and three assists in 27 minutes during a blowout loss to Miami.