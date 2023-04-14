Garland (leg) isn't on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Knicks on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Garland missed the final two games of the regular season due to a bruised left leg, but he'll be back in action to begin the playoffs. Over 15 appearances since the start of March, he's averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 36.7 minutes per game.