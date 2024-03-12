Garland (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game against New Orleans.
Garland carries no injury designation in advance of Wednesday's game. He rolled his ankle in Monday's loss to Phoenix but returned to the contest after limping off the court for a brief spell. The 24-year-old should be at full strength for Wednesday's contest.
