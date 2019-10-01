Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Nursing foot injury
Garland was held out of Tuesday's practice due to a left foot injury, Spencer Davies of BBall Insiders reports.
Garland had been recovering from a "clean-up" knee surgery prior to the NBA Draft, but it's a foot injury that held him out Tuesday. According to head coach John Beilein, the issue is a "little slight thing with his foot, he's gonna be fine," per Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net.
