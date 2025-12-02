Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (rest) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against Portland.
Garland sat out Monday's game against the Pacers as maintenance for his toe. The star guard has played at least 30 minutes in two straight outings, and he's averaging 14.7 points, 6.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per contest over seven games this year.
