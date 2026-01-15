Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Officially out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Philadelphia.
Garland was reported to be doubtful earlier in the day, so the fact that he's been downgraded to out is no shock. His next chance to take the court will arrive Monday against the Thunder. Craig Porter, Jaylon Tyson and Lonzo Ball could all see an uptick in minutes while Garland is sidelined.
