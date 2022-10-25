Garland (eye) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Magic.
As expected, Garland won't play Wednesday despite participating in some on-court activities during Tuesday's practice. Per Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, the All-Star guard has always been targeting Friday's matchup against the Celtics as a possible return date, but his absence could extend through the weekend. In Garland's absence, Caris LeVert has operated as a starter, but Donovan Mitchell continues to lead Cleveland's offense as the primary playmaker.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out versus Washington•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hoping for Friday return•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out Saturday, doubtful Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Avoids structural damage•