Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Officially questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
It was reported Wednesday that Garland is nearing a return to game action, and the fact that he's been upgraded to questionable is yet another sign that he's inching closer. The team will presumably monitor him closely in shootaround and pregame warmups before making a final call on his availability.
