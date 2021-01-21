Garland (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he expects Garland to play Friday, but the injury report has him listed as a more conservative "questionable". There's a chance it will come down to a game-time call, and Garland figures to move into the starting five if he's available.
