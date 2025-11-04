Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Officially questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is officially questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Garland has a chance to make his season debut following offseason toe surgery. If the star guard is available, his return would likely cut into the playing time of Lonzo Ball significantly. Garland may have a minutes restriction if he suits up.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Could return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remaining out vs. Atlanta•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Back with parent club•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Assigned to G League•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Goes through scrimmage Tuesday•