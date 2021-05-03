Garland (ankle) will not play Tuesday against Phoenix.
The writing was on the wall after Garland wasn't able to practice Monday, and the Cavs have now made it official that he'll miss a second straight game with a sprained left ankle. Cedi Osman entered the starting lineup in Garland's place Saturday against Miami.
