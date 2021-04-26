Garland mustered 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Sunday's loss at Washington.

Garland has been on fire of late and has scored at least 20 points in six straight games while reaching the 25-point plateau in each of his last three appearances. He's averaging 21.4 points and 7.3 assists per game across 12 outings this month. He's expected to experience an uptick on his usage rate -- which should translate to stronger numbers -- while Collin Sexton (concussion) is out.