Garland (ankle) will remain out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The Cavs haven't offered much in the way of an update on Garland's sprained ankle, but this will be his sixth straight absence, and it's unclear if he's been able to go through any sort of practice of late. With only three more games left in another lost season for the Cavs, it's possible we've seen the last of Garland in 2020-21.