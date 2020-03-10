Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out again Tuesday
Garland (groin) won't play Tuesday against the Bulls, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Garland continues to deal with a strained left groin, and Tuesday will mark his fifth straight absence. Per Russo, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said at the Cavs' morning shootaround that he expects Garland to play at some point during the team's six-game road trip, so the rookie is apparently still being viewed as day-to-day. With Kevin Porter Jr. (concussion) also out, expect Collin Sexton and Matthew Dellavedova to again see extended minutes for the shorthanded Cavs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out Saturday as expected•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Unlikely to play this weekend•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out again Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Shooting drops off•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...