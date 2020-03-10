Garland (groin) won't play Tuesday against the Bulls, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Garland continues to deal with a strained left groin, and Tuesday will mark his fifth straight absence. Per Russo, coach J.B. Bickerstaff said at the Cavs' morning shootaround that he expects Garland to play at some point during the team's six-game road trip, so the rookie is apparently still being viewed as day-to-day. With Kevin Porter Jr. (concussion) also out, expect Collin Sexton and Matthew Dellavedova to again see extended minutes for the shorthanded Cavs.