Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out again Wednesday
Garland (groin) will not play Wednesday against the Celtics, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
A strained left groin will keep Garland on the shelf for the second straight game. In his absence, Kevin Porter may draw another start at shooting guard, while Matthew Dellavedova could see more run.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Shooting drops off•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dials up 16 points, eight dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected back Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Set to rest Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Extends solid run of play•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...