Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday that Garland (jaw) won't travel with the Cavaliers on their upcoming four-game road trip that begins Saturday in Atlanta, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland was cleared for basketball activities earlier this week, but he'll likely miss at least four more games while ramping up his conditioning in Cleveland. Unless Garland joins the team on the road trip later, his next chance to suit up will come Jan. 29 versus the Clippers. Garland hasn't played since Dec. 14 while recovering from a fractured jaw that prevented him from doing anything physically strenuous, so it's not surprising Garland needs a couple of weeks to get back in shape before returning to game action.