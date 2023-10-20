Garland (rest) won't play in Friday's preseason finale against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Garland is presumably just resting again, but he'll miss back-to-back games to end the preseason schedule. Despite sharing a backcourt with Donovan Mitchell, Garland was still able to put up All-Star caliber numbers last season.
