Garland (ankle) won't play in Friday's contest against Dallas.
Garland will miss a fourth straight matchup while tending to a left ankle injury. In his absence, expect Damyean Dotson to see an increased role once again. Garland will likely be tabbed questionable heading into Sunday's game against Dallas.
