Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out Saturday as expected
Garland (groin) won't play Saturday against the Nuggets.
As expected, Garland needs some more time to recover from his strained left groin. In his absence, Matthew Dellavedova should continue to see significant run.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Unlikely to play this weekend•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out again Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Shooting drops off•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dials up 16 points, eight dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected back Thursday•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.