Garland (eye), who is out Saturday at Chicago, is expected to be out for Sunday's home opener against the Wizards, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Assuming Garland is out Sunday, we should see more minutes from Raul Neto, and Caris LeVert should take on more usage. After that, Garland's next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Magic, putting fantasy managers with a Monday weekly lineup lock in a tough spot.