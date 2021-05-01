Garland (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland sprained his ankle in Friday's matchup with the Wizards, so no surprise that he will not be ready in the second night of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Damyean Dotson and Isaac Okoro could be in line for increased run. His next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Suns.