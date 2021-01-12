Garland (shoulder) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
This will be the sixth consecutive absence for Garland, who continues to nurse a sprained right shoulder. It's unclear how close he may be to returning, but he should be considered questionable for Friday's home matchup with New York.
