Garland (eye) will not suit up for the Cavs' home opener against the Wizards, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Garland has been dealing with this eye injury since the first game of the season after Gary Trent inadvertently hit him. Another tough blow for fantasy managers since Garland is one of the Cavaliers' most potent offensive weapons racking up points and assists. In the meantime, expect Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert to benefit the most as Cleveland's primary backcourt options.