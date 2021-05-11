site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Out vs. Celtics
RotoWire Staff
Garland (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Celtics.
Garland's sprained left ankle will force him to miss a seventh straight game. After Wednesday, the Cavaliers have just two more games before the end of the season.
