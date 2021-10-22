Garland (ankle) is out Friday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
A sprained left ankle will keep the point guard sidelined on the front end of a back-to-back set. In his place Friday, Ricky Rubio will draw the start.
