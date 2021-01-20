Garland (shoulder) won't play Wednesday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland was a game-time call and ultimately won't make his return Wednesday, marking his eighth straight absence. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Nets.
