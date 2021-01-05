Garland (shoulder) is out Wednesday against the Magic.
Garland will miss a second straight game due to a strained right shoulder. In his absence Monday against the Magic, Cedi Osman saw 38 minutes while Damyean Dotson saw 29 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Unavailable Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable with strained shoulder•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another poor shooting effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Can't find shot against Knicks•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Efficient in lopsided win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Records double-double in win•