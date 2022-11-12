Garland racked up 15 points (5-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 106-101 loss to Golden State.

Garland's inefficient shooting continued Friday night, though he did manage to hit all four of his free throws. The 22-year-old had an otherwise solid performance, dishing out at least seven assists for the fifth consecutive game and adding a couple steals. Also worth noting is his zero turnovers, a bonus considering he'd committed at least four in each of his past three games.