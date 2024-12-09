Garland registered 23 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 loss to Miami.

Garland tried to pick up the slack left behind by Donovan Mitchell's 12 points for the Cavaliers on Sunday, leading the team with 23 points, but it wasn't enough as Cleveland fell to the Heat. Over his last eight games, Garland is averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per contest while shooting 41.1 percent from downtown. The star guard has a soft matchup on tap for Friday at home against the Wizards, who rank last in the league in points per game allowed (123.0).