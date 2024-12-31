Garland notched 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-95 victory over Golden State.
Garland has played stellar ball during Cleveland's seven-game winning streak, averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the span. He also exceeded 20 points in five of seven contests. He'll try to keep the production going against the Lakers in a New Year's Eve matchup on the road.
