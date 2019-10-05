Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Participates in 5-on-5 Satruday
Garland participated in 5-on-5 contact drills during Saturday's practice, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland, who's been hampered by right foot soreness throughout camp thus far, participated in 5-on-5 contact drills Saturday. It was a step in the right direction for Garland, who had previously been limited to non-contact work. The Cavaliers will likely exercise caution with the 2019 5th overall pick, who can continue to be considered a game-time decision for Friday's preseason tilt with Detroit.
