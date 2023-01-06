Garland (thumb) participated in Friday's shootaround, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Garland has been unavailable for the last three games due to a right thumb sprain and is questionable Friday. His thumb was wrapped during Friday's shootaround, but it was encouraging to see him participate in the session ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets. If he's forced to miss a fourth consecutive matchup, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Raul Neto could see increased run.