Garland, who's listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, participated in Cleveland's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland has missed four straight games after suffering a hamstring injury during the Cavaliers' regular-season opener. However, it appears like he's trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's contest. If Garland plays, he might be on a minutes restriction given his lengthy absence.