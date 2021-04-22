Garland posted 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Garland has experienced an uptick in his scoring figures of late and has registered at least 20 points in four games in a row, while also surpassing the 15-point mark in eight straight contests. He's been dialed in from three-point range in that period, too, hitting at least nine treys in every game during that eight-game span while making them at a 44.8 percent clip.