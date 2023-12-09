Garland recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 111-99 victory over Miami.

Garland's led the team with four steals and was the second leading scorer for the Cavs behind Donovan Mitchell (27 points). Garland entered Friday's game averaging 19.7 points per game and has scored 18-plus points in five of his last six games. His 26 minutes was his lowest since Nov. 25, but prior to Friday's contest he had played at least 34 minutes in five straight games.