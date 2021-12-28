Garland was placed in the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Garland has been nothing short of spectacular this year, averaging 19.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.2 minutes per game while leading the Cavaliers to a surprising 20-13 record. Kevin Pangos and RJ Nembhard are expected to see increased playing time during the duration of Garland's absence.
