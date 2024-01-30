Garland (jaw) plans to return Wednesday against the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Garland hasn't played since Dec. 14 and missed a 19th straight game Monday versus the Clippers, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before the win over Los Angeles that the point guard was "extremely close" to suiting up again. Garland wasn't able to do anything physically strenuous before the injury fully healed, so it's safe to presume he'll have his minutes monitored closely if he's cleared to play. Evan Mobley (knee) made his return from a 22-game absence Monday, falling one board short of a double-double in 21 minutes, so the Cavaliers are nearing full strength with the trade deadline looming.