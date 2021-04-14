Garland (ankle) will play and start Wednesday against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After a missed game due to right ankle soreness, Garland will return to the starting five, pushing Matthew Dellavedova to the bench. Since the start of March, Garland has averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes.